Indio Police officers investigate shooting after gunshot victim checks into hospital

Credit: MGN
Published 11:00 PM

Investigators were seeking information on a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in Indio.

They confirmed with News Channel 3 that a person with a gunshot wound checked into JFK Hospital around 4:00 p.m.

The person was listed in critical but stable condition.

Indio Police officers said the victim wasn't cooperating with the investigation, but investigators determined the shooting happened in the area of Daisy Street and Garden Avenue.

Officers arriving on scene said they found evidence the shooting took place.

Investigators asked for anyone with information to contact the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051 or by calling Valley Crime Stoppers (760) 341-STOP.

Kristen Outlaw

