Maryland candidates debate abortion rights in widely watched US Senate race

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Angela Alsobrooks is highlighting former Gov. Larry Hogan’s actions in office as evidence he isn’t as supportive of abortion rights as he now claims to be. But in a debate on Tuesday, Hogan says he supports abortion rights during a debate in a widely watched Senate race in Maryland. In a one-hour debate on Maryland Public Television, Alsobrooks criticized Hogan’s veto of a bill in 2022 to expand abortion rights by ending a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions in the state. But Hogan says he vetoed the bill because it allowed people other than physicians to perform abortions.

