DENVER (AP) — Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell says one person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site. Gov. Jared Polis’ office said Thursday the state was sending resources for the rescue effort. The mine was closed in the 1960s but still operates tours. Cripple Creek is a town of about 1,100 people located southwest of Colorado Springs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.