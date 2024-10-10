Skip to Content
News

Reactions to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announcing his impending retirement

By
New
Published 6:13 AM

MADRID (AP) — The sports world reacts to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announcing he will retire from tennis after next month’s Davis Cup finals.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content