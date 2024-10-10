Traffic alert issued ahead of Trump rally in Coachella, major delays expected

Former President Donald J. Trump's rally in the Coachella Valley on Saturday is expected to draw a lot of people to the East Valley.

Here is what Riverside County Sheriff's Department wants you to know:

Heavy traffic is expected between Jefferson Street and Monroe Street in and out of La Quinta before 5 p.m. and after 7 p.m.

Fifty buses will be transporting attendees from parking locations at the Riverside County Fairgrounds and Spotlight 29 Casino.

Shuttle services are expected to start around noon and continue until about 10 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on traffic alerts and all the details on Trump's upcoming rally.