Trump insults Detroit while campaigning in the city

DETROIT (AP) — Donald Trump has criticized Detroit while delivering remarks to an economic group in the very same city. In remarks to the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday, Trump said the whole country will end up like Detroit if his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is elected. He also called Detroit a “developing” city in what appeared to be an attempt at a compliment. Democrats in the state were quick to criticize Trump for his comments. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote on X: “And you better believe Detroiters won’t forget this in November.” Trump’s campaign said in a statement that Detroit has “suffered from globalist policies championed by Kamala Harris” that have led to manufacturing moving overseas.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.