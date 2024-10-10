Zelenskyy meeting UK and NATO leaders as he seeks support for Ukraine’s peace plan

LONDON (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at 10 Downing St. in London for talks with the leaders of Britain and NATO. Zelenskyy is seeking support from allies for his “victory plan” for the war against Russia. Zelenskyy is meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Later he will travel to Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron. Zelenskyy says he will also meet the leaders of Germany and Italy this week to discuss the plan. He had been due to present his blueprint at a weekend meeting of Western leaders in Germany. But it has been postponed because U.S. President Joe Biden said he had to stay home to respond to Hurricane Milton.

