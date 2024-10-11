75 migrants are rescued from a crippled boat crossing from North Africa to Europe

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a group of 75 migrants crossing to Europe from North Africa has been rescued from a crippled boat south of the island of Crete. The coast guard said Friday the migrants, who are believed to have set off from eastern Libya, were picked up in the Mediterranean Sea by a merchant ship after issuing a distress call. Their nationalities are not immediately known. The long voyage from Libya to Crete has emerged this year as a new route for people from Africa, the Middle East and Asia to seek a better life in Europe.

