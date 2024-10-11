China’s finance minister says there is room for more economic stimulus but offers no plan

BEIJING (AP) — China’s finance minister says the government is looking at additional ways to boost the economy, but he didn’t unveil a major new stimulus plan at a news conference Saturday. Stock investors and analysts have been hoping for a plan of up to 2 trillion yuan, or about $280 million. Finance Minister Lan Fo’an did say there is “ample room” to raise government debt and increase the deficit. A recent Chinese stock market rally has cooled amid concern about whether steps to revive the property sector and prop up financial markets will be enough to generate a sustainable economic recovery.

