Fire breaks out on an oil tanker off Germany’s Baltic Sea coast. All 7 crew members are rescued

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a fire broke out on an oil tanker off Germany’s Baltic Sea coast. All seven crew members were rescued. The German Maritime Search and Rescue Service says it was alerted to the fire on the German-flagged vessel, the Annika, on Friday morning. The tanker was carrying about 640 metric tons of oil. A rescue boat picked up the crew members about an hour later. The rescue service said black smoke was visible from the coast. Three ships were at the scene fighting the fire, and several more firefighting teams were en route to the tanker by helicopter.

