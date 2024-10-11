Massachusetts pharmacist gets up to 15 years in prison for meningitis outbreak deaths

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A Massachusetts pharmacist has been sentenced in Michigan to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison for his role in a 2012 national meningitis outbreak that killed dozens of people. Neither Glenn Chin nor relatives of the Michigan victims made statements at his sentencing Friday in Howell, northwest of Detroit. The 56-year-old pleaded no contest in August to involuntary manslaughter in the 11 Michigan deaths. He currently is serving a federal sentence for racketeering, fraud and other crimes connected to the outbreak, following a 2017 trial in Boston. Chin supervised production at a facility in Framingham, Massachusetts, which shipped steroids for pain relief to clinics across the country. Investigators said the lab was rife with mold and insects.

