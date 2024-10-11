Morocco’s King lauds new allies in Western Sahara dispute after European court ruling

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The disputed Western Sahara remains the driving force behind Morocco’s foreign policy, King Mohammed VI said in a rare speech on Friday. The decades-long conflict over the northwest African territory has long been a key priority for Morocco and influenced its relations with its potential and existing allies. In an address to Morocco’s parliament, Mohammed VI lauded countries that have recently thrown support behind Morocco’s position, including France. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Morocco in the near future.

