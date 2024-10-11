NY prosecutors want to combine Harvey Weinstein’s criminal cases into a single trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a Manhattan judge to consolidate the two sex crime cases that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein faces in New York into a single trial. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office argue in new court filings that the cases have significant overlap. Weinstein’s lawyers in their own legal filings argue the cases should remain separate. A judge is expected to consider the arguments at a hearing later this month. Weinstein is awaiting retrial on two sex charges stemming from his landmark #MeToo case. He also pleaded not guilty last month to a new sex crime charge.

