Russia launches 4th aerial attack in a week against Ukraine’s grain-exporting Odesa region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say a nighttime Russian missile strike on Odesa has killed at least four people, including a 16-year-old girl. It is the latest in a series of attacks this week on the southern Ukrainian region that likely are intended to disrupt the country’s grain exports. Local officials say four Russian missile and drone attacks on the Odesa region this week have killed 14 people and wounded around 20. The strikes have hit several merchant ships and damaged port infrastructure in the region which is a vital hub for Ukraine’s agricultural exports through the Black Sea. They’re part of an apparent Russian effort to frustrate Ukraine’s exports, which bring vital revenue for a national economy battered by more than two years of war.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.