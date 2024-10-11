Stellantis CEO under fire from Italian lawmakers as the group grapples with financial troubles

ROME (AP) — Italian lawmakers on Friday questioned the head of troubled French-Italian automaker Stellantis over the group’s strategy, one day after it announced a management shakeup in an effort to revive sales. Stellantis, which makes Jeep and Chrysler vehicles, is navigating in rough waters globally, while the Italian government demands clarity about its production plans for the country, as the company grapples with financial troubles. The group has been under fire following a concerning profit warning in which the company said it expected to finish the year with a negative cash flow of up to 10 billion euros. It also faces a national metal workers strike called by Italy’s main unions for Oct. 18.

