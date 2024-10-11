Tennessee to launch $100M loan program to help with Hurricane Helene cleanup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says counties severely impacted by Hurricane Helene will soon be able to access a new $100 million loan program designed to help clear debris and repair damaged water systems. Lee announced the program, dubbed the Helene Emergency Assistance Loan or HEAL program, on Thursday. The Republican says the no-interest loans will go towards communities while they wait for federal reimbursements. The idea was inspired after Lee says he met with a local county mayor in East Tennessee just days after Hurricane Helene ravaged multiple southern states. During that conversation, Lee said the mayor was concerned about not making payroll while paying for clean-up costs.

