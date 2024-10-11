Texas man settles lawsuit with women who helped his wife get abortion pills

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who sued his ex-wife’s friends for helping her obtain an abortion informed the court that the two sides reached a settlement, forgoing the need for a trial that would have tested his argument that their actions amounted to assisting in a wrongful death. Attorneys for Marcus Silva and the three women he sued last year filed court papers this week stating they had reached an agreement. As of Friday, the judge hadn’t yet signed off on the settlement. Court records didn’t include its terms, but a spokesperson for the defendants said the settlement didn’t involve any financial terms.

