Wife-carrying championship victory brings beer and cash

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Some partners are carried over the threshold. Others are carried over a muddy obstacle course. Contestants are hoisting their partners and embarking on a muddy 278-yard race on Saturday, splashing through water, jumping over logs and trudging through mud during the North American Wife Carrying Championship. There is nothing dainty or graceful about the raucous event at the Sunday River ski resort. The spoils of the contest are modest — cash and beer.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.