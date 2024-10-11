Witnesses can bear-ly believe the surprise visitor at Connecticut governor’s estate

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Witnesses could bear-ly believe the surprise visitor that appeared at the Connecticut governor’s estate. A black bear scaled the fence Saturday as human passers-by did a double-take. Joanna M. Kornafel says she and her family wondered at first whether what they were seeing was real. But it was, and she photographed the animal atop the tall metal gate to the governor’s residence in Hartford. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office says no one was home at the time, and the bear evidently just wandered off. Bears have been spotted throughout Connecticut in recent years.

