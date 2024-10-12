A fire on board an oil tanker off Germany’s Baltic Sea coast has been extinguished

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a fire that broke out on board an oil tanker off Germany’s Baltic Sea coast has been extinguished. The blaze didn’t spread to the ship’s load. The maritime rescue service was alerted to the fire on board the German-flagged Annika on Friday morning and took all seven crew members off the vessel. Black smoke from the tanker, which was carrying about 640 metric tons of oil, could be seen from the coast. The ship was towed to the port city of Rostock. Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said Saturday firefighters inspected the ship after it arrived in the harbor and found that the fire was out

