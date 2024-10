A magnitude-6.2 earthquake shook parts of Costa Rica on Saturday but appears not to have caused any serious damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quake was off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica near the border with Nicaragua, where it was also felt. It had a depth of about 12 miles.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.