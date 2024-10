MOSCOW (AP) — An explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern region of Chechnya has killed at least four people. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry says the explosion of a gas tank triggered a fire at the service station in the regional capital, Grozny. Two children were among the dead and the fire on Saturday was extinguished. Regional authorities said a criminal investigation was opened.

