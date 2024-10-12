Fight for House raging in districts ringing NYC where Trump struggled but other Republicans thrived

NELSONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Voters in a ring of congressional districts encircling New York City where Republican candidates often do well but Donald Trump struggled in 2020 could decide which party controls the U.S. House for the next two years. Eleven districts within a 90-mile drive of Manhattan are expected to be among the country’s most closely contested House races on Election Day. Republicans hold a slim 6-5 edge now in the nearly contiguous circle that starts in the Long Island suburbs, cuts through Connecticut and New York’s Hudson River Valley then carves through northeast Pennsylvania before curling back into New Jersey. Both parties have a shot at picking up seats or losing some on Election Day.

