Israeli strike on Gaza kills a family of 8

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on the central Gaza Strip has killed a family of eight. Israeli forces are battling Palestinian militants and pushing for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from the territory’s north. Israel is also waging an air and ground campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and is expected to strike Iran in retaliation for a missile attack earlier this month, though it has not said how or when. The strike in Gaza late Saturday hit a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing parents and their six children, who ranged in age from 8 to 23, according to the hospital where the bodies were taken.

