North Carolina football player Tylee Craft dies from rare lung cancer at 23

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina football player Tylee Craft has died from a rare form of lung cancer. Coach Mack Brown made the announcement in his postgame news conference following the Tar Heels’ loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday. Craft was 23. Brown said he didn’t learn of Craft’s death until after the game. The team had honored Craft during Saturday’s game by wearing shirts bearing Craft’s name and number. UNC had honored Craft’s family on the field. Receiver J.J. Jones also wore Craft’s jersey during the game. Craft played a reserve role in 2020 and 2021 before his diagnosis in March 2022.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.