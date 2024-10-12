Norway introduces temporary border checks after its terror threat level was raised

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Police say Norway is introducing temporary border checks on its frontiers with other Western European nations after the domestic security agency raised the terror threat level. A police statement on Saturday said that the checks will apply until Oct. 22. It cited “a challenging threat picture” and the Oct. 8 announcement by security agency PST that it was increasing Norway’s threat level from “moderate” to “high.” That’s the second-highest level on a five-tier scale. PST pointed to an increased threat to Jewish and Israeli targets in particular. Norway isn’t a member of the European Union but is part of the European ID-check free travel zone known as the Schengen area.

