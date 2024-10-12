San Diego State rallies in fourth quarter to beat Wyoming 27-24

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Danny O’Neil connected with Jordan Napier to tie the game in the fourth quarter and Gabriel Plascencia’s 28-yard field goal provided the winning points as San Diego State held on to beat Wyoming 27-24 on Saturday.

O’Neil threw deep to Napier for a 53-yard gain and on the next play O’Neil hit Napier in the end zone. On the Aztecs’ next possession, a 41-yard pass to Nate Bennett fueled a drive that reached the Wyoming 5 before SDSU (3-3, 2-0 Mountain West) settled for Plascencia’s field goal with 7:35 remaining. From there, the defense turned away the Cowboys (1-5, 1-1), who gained only 31 yards the rest of the way.

O’Neil was 16 of 27 for 254 yards passing with one TD and one interception. Marquez Cooper rushed 25 times for 87 yards and a score. The Aztecs’ other touchdown was Eric Butler’s 43-yard pick-6.

Evan Svoboda was 12-of-31 passing for 181 yards, including a 70-yard flea flicker TD to Jaylen Sargent, but he was intercepted twice. Svoboda ran for a 51-yard TD. Sam Scott rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries with a TD.

This was San Diego State’s first visit to Laramie since 2016 in a series the Aztecs now lead 20-19.

