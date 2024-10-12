Sister of North Korea’s leader threatens South Korea over drone flights

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused South Korea of deliberately avoiding responsibility for the alleged flights of South Korean drones over the North’s capital. North Korea’s foreign ministry has claimed that South Korean drones carrying anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets were detected in the skies over Pyongyang on Oct. 3 and Wednesday and Thursday this week. South Korea’s defense minister initially denied the accusation but the South’s military later adjusted its response, saying it couldn’t confirm whether or not the North’s claims were true. Kim said that the military’s vague statements should be taken as proof that it was “either the main culprit or accomplice in this incident.”

