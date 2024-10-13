Mets’ Kodai Senga struggles with control, knocked out in 2nd inning by Dodgers in NLCS opener

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Mets starter Kodai Senga lasted just 10 batters and got only four outs in the National League Championship opener, struggling with control as the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-0, second-inning lead on Sunday night.

The Japanese right-hander, making just his third start this year, walked four of his first eight batters, including three in a row in a 14-pitch span in the first inning. He threw strikes on three of his first 16 pitches and seven of 23 overall in the first inning.

After the walks to Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández with one out in the first, Max Muncy hit a two-run single up the middle that scored Betts and a hobbling Freeman, who touched the plate with his left foot to protect his sprained right ankle.

Senga had a wild pitch in the first that allowed runners to move up and a pitch clock violation in the second. He was chased by countryman Shohei Ohtani, whose RBI single to right brought home Gavin Lux, who walked leading off.

Senga gave up three runs and two hits while throwing 10 of 30 pitches for strikes. Reed Garrett relieved.

Senga started Game 1 of the NL Division Series against Philadelphia and lasted two innings and 31 pitches. Senga missed nearly the first four months of the season with a right shoulder capsule strain. He made his only regular-season start on July 26, then missed the rest of the regular season with a strained left calf and right triceps tightness.

