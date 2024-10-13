Most AAPI adults think legal immigrants give the US a major economic boost: AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — According to a new poll, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults are more likely than the overall U.S. population to view legal immigration as an asset to the country’s economy and workforce. However, their concerns about risks posed by illegal immigration are nearly on par with those of Americans overall. The survey released Monday by AAPI Data and AP-NORC finds that about 8 in 10 AAPI adults say immigrants coming to the U.S. legally are a “major benefit” who contribute to economic growth. The polling results come as former President Donald Trump continues to focus on the threat of immigration in his presidential campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.

