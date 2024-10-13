Ukraine’s human rights envoy urges response to alleged killings of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman has urged international organizations to respond to a claim that several Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed in Russia’s Kursk region, where Kyiv had launched an incursion in August. Dmytro Lubinets said on Telegram that he sent letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the claim. DeepState, a Ukrainian battlefield analysis site close to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, said Sunday Russian troops shot and killed nine Ukrainian “drone operators and contractors” on Oct. 10 after they had surrendered. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force said it had shot down 31 of 68 drones launched by Russia, while Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 13 Ukrainian drones.

