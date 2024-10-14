A pastry brought to Mexico by British miners is still popular after 200 years

REAL DEL MONTE, Mexico (AP) — Back in the 19th century, migrant miners from Cornwall, in the southwest of England, brought their pastries to the Mexican mining town of Real del Monte. The pastries, which came to be known as “pastes” (pronounced PAH-stays) are a popular snack across Mexico, with fillings ranging from beans and spicy Mexican sauce to sweeter concoctions like pineapple or blueberry with cheese. And while many are unaware of the curious history behind the snacks, a museum and an annual festival keep the tradition alive.

