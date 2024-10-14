Chargers sign Eli Apple to practice squad after series of injuries at cornerback

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed Eli Apple to their practice squad on Monday after a wave of injuries at cornerback.

Apple was the 10th overall pick by the New York Giants in 2016, and this will be his sixth team. He was with the Miami Dolphins last season after two years with the Cincinnati Bengals. Apple has also played for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

He has played in 98 games with 82 starts in eight seasons. He has six interceptions along with 60 passes defended and 381 tackles.

The Bolts (3-2) placed starting cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. on injured reserve last Saturday after he suffered a shoulder injury during practice on Thursday. Their other starter, Kristian Fulton, strained a hamstring during the third quarter of Sunday’s 23-16 victory at Denver.

Backup Ja’Sir Taylor was inactive for the second straight game due to a leg injury while Deane Leonard, who is mostly used on special teams, also suffered a hamstring injury at Denver.

Rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still, both selected in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft, both played well in their first extensive action. Hart was in for all 55 defensive plays and Still was in for 50 snaps.

