Inquiry set to open into 2018 death of British woman poisoned by Soviet-developed nerve agent

LONDON (AP) — British officials are opening an inquiry into the 2018 death of a British woman poisoned by a Soviet-developed nerve agent. The inquiry offers an opportunity to more closely examine any possible Russian involvement in the case. Dawn Sturgess and her partner collapsed after they came into contact with a discarded perfume bottle containing the agent, Novichok, in the southwest England town of Amesbury. She died several days later but her partner survived.

