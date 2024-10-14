Kamala Harris will sit down with Bret Baier for her first Fox News interview
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier. The interview will be taped on Wednesday afternoon in Pennsylvania and air that evening at 6 p.m. ET. It will be Harris’ first sit down with the network and her first interview with a news outlet outside of her ideological comfort zone since becoming the Democratic nominee. Harris is increasingly speaking with the media after facing criticism for avoiding interviews earlier in her campaign. She’s also started criticizing Republican candidate Donald Trump for a lack of transparency.