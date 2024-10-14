Polish democracy leader Lech Walesa says a Trump victory would be a ‘misfortune’ for the world

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish democracy champion and former President Lech Walesa says a victory by Republican Donald Trump in this year’s U.S. presidential election would be a “misfortune” for the world. Walesa said in a short entry on Facebook on Sunday that he does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, but that the matter “is too important for the world” for him to withhold his views. He says he believes that Trump’s election would be a misfortune for both the United States and the wider world. He did not explain his thinking further.

