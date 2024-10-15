An inmate convicted of the 1994 killing of a Japanese psychic was found dead in a Hawaii prison cell

HONOLULU (AP) — An inmate convicted of the 1994 murder of a Japanese psychic and her son has been killed in his Hawaii prison cell. Authorities say staff at the Halawa Correctional Facility in Honolulu found 59-year-old Raita Fukusaku bleeding on the floor of his cell early Monday. He was suffering head and neck trauma. Honolulu police say he was stabbed by his cellmate. The Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the cellmate was immediately removed and put in a holding unit. The Honolulu medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of death. Fukusaku’s former attorney told KHON-TV that Fukusaku has never had any problems in the 30 years he’s been in prison.

