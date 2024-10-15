Bestselling novelist Ken Follett will probe the mysteries of Stonehenge in ‘Circle of Days’

NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Follett’s next historical epic will look back to the origins of Stonehenge, one of the world’s most famous and enigmatic destinations. The Welsh author’s “Circle of Days” is scheduled for next Sept. 23, according to Hachette Book Group, which on Tuesday announced the book through imprints in the U.S. and the U.K. Through such characters as a miner named Seft and the priestess Joia, Follett will explore the ancient stone circle in England that has long been an international gathering place for celebrants of summer solstice and an endless source of research for scholars.

