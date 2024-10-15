Mexico’s former public security chief set to be sentenced in US drug case

NEW YORK (AP) — Mexico’s former public security chief is set to be sentenced in a U.S. court after being convicted of taking bribes to aid drug traffickers. Prosecutors in Brooklyn federal court have asked that Genaro García Luna be sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday while his lawyers say he deserves no more than 20 years behind bars. García Luna was convicted early last year of taking millions of dollars in bribes to protect violent drug cartels that he was supposedly combating. Garcia Luna denied the allegations. He headed Mexico’s federal police before he was the country’s top security official from 2006 to 2012.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.