October’s supermoon pairs with a comet for a special nighttime spectacle

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — October’s supermoon is the closest of the year and it’s teaming up with a comet for a rare stargazing two-for-one. The moon will be 222,055 miles away Wednesday night, making it seem even bigger and brighter than the August and September supermoons. It will reach its full lunar phase Thursday. In a twist of comic fate, a comet is in the neighborhood. Discovered last year, the comet made its closest approach Saturday, passing within 44 million miles of Earth. If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, look for the comet after sunset in the western sky to the right of Venus.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.