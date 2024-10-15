Tori Amos’ first children’s book is an ode to inspiration

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tori Amos is working on a children’s book she hopes will help young people forge their own paths of inspiration. “Tori and the Muses” will be published March 4 by the Penguin Random House imprint Penguin Workshop. It is illustrated by Demelsa Haughton. Amos’ book tells of a girl blessed with the guidance of 11 secret muses who reveal to her a world rich in material for an emerging artist. Amos is known for such songs as “Spark,” “Professional Widow” and “A Sorta Fairytale.” Her previous books include “Piece by Piece” and “Resistance.”

