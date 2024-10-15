Voting rights groups seek investigation into Wisconsin text message

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voting rights advocates on Tuesday asked the state and federal departments of justice to investigate anonymous text messages apparently targeting young Wisconsin voters, warning them not to vote in a state where they are ineligible. Free Speech for People, on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, made the request. The letter says that “thousands of young voters across Wisconsin” received the text message last week. The text in question cites Wisconsin state law about voting in more than one place and says that violating the law can result in fines of up to $10,000 and 3.5 years in prison. Wisconsin is known for having razor-thin presidential elections.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.