Jury selection expected to begin for man accused of stabbing family members in Indio

Jury selection was scheduled to begin today in the trial of a 36-year-old man suspected of stabbing three of his family members, one fatally, following a dispute in Indio.

In addition to a murder charge, Anthony William Piña-German of Indio was charged in November 2022 with two felony counts of attempted murder, according to case records, along with sentence-enhancing allegations of using a weapon during a felony and causing great bodily injury.

Jury selection is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

At around 6:50 p.m. Nov. 26, 2022, officers responded to the 82900 block of Via Valencia to a family disturbance, and three unidentified men were found with stab wounds, according to the Indio Police Department.

Police said the victims and Piña-German were in a dispute before the stabbing occurred and the three men were taken to a hospital, where one of them -- 39-year-old Christopher Galvan -- died.

Piña-German allegedly left the scene before officers arrived and based on the circumstances, police investigated the stabbing as a homicide in conjunction with the Riverside County coroner's office, according to the department.

The suspect was found and arrested in El Centro the following morning. He is currently being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.