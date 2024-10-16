Matthews breaks out of opening drought with goal and 2 assists, Maple Leafs beat Kings 6-2

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews broke out of a season-opening points drought, scoring his first goal and adding his first two assists as Toronto’s captain in the Maple Leafs’ 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Matthews made it 2-0 midway through the first period, quickly regaining control after fanning on a shot and beating David Rittich with a wrist shot.

The NHL goals leader last season with 69, Matthews also assisted on two power-play goals to to help the Maple Leafs win for the third straight time after an opening 1-0 loss at Montreal.

Bobby McMann scored twice in Toronto’s three-goal first period, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander and John Tavares added goals and Anthony Stolarz stopped 32 shots. Mitch Marner had three assists.

Toronto broke an 0-for-11 run to start the season on the power play when Nylander beat Copley to make it 5-0 late in the second.

Alex Turcotte and Kevin Fiala scored in the third period for Los Angeles.

Takeaways

Kings: Los Angeles dropped to 1-1-2 on a season-opening, seven-game trip necessitated by arena renovations. The Kings are right back at it Thursday night in Montreal.

Maple Leafs: With a focus on defensive accountability under new coach Craig Berube, Toronto has allowed only seven goals in four games.

Key moment

Toronto chased Rittich with the fast start, scoring four goals on its first 14 shots. Pheonix Copley allowed two goals on 12 shots in relief.

Key stat

Matthews became the fourth player in Maple Leafs history to score 200 goals on home ice, joining Darryl Sittler (231), Dave Keon (225) and Mats Sundin (217).

Up next

Kings: At Montreal on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Edmonton on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl