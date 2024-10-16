Poland’s president criticizes the planned suspension of the right to asylum as a ‘fatal mistake’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has condemned the government’s contentious plan to suspend the right to asylum for irregular migrants, calling it a “fatal mistake.” President Andrzej Duda’s approval is needed for the plan to take effect. He argued Wednesday in parliament that it would block access to safe haven for people in Russia and neighboring Belarus who oppose their governments. Prime Minister Donald Tusk replied that it would not apply to dissidents. Tusk’s government on Tuesday adopted the five-year plan that’s intended to strengthen protection of Poland’s, and the European Union’s, eastern border from pressure from unauthorized migrants from Africa and the Middle East.

