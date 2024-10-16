Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions

A rare copy of the U.S. Constitution that was signed and sent to states to ratify is up for auction in North Carolina. The document was found inside a filing cabinet at a property once owned by a former North Carolina governor. The copy was made after the Congress under the Articles of Confederation approved the new Constitution in 1787. Secretary Charles Thomson signed two copies for each of the 13 states and sent them away. Only eight are known to still exist and the copy being sold by Brunk Auctions in Asheville is the only known privately held copy. The minimum bid of $1 million has already been met.

