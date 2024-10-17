Alianza Coachella Valley launches campaign to boost Salton Sea communities
A bold new initiative dedicated to improving the quality of life and economic opportunities for residents in the Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley.
Alianza Coachella Valley, along with coalition partners including Loma Linda University, Sierra Club, Lideres Campesinas and Coachella Valley Parents, announced the launch of this initiative, Campaign for Thriving Salton Sea Communities.
