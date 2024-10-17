Skip to Content
News

Max Muncy becomes first player to reach in 12 straight plate appearances in single postseason

By
Published 8:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy became the first player to reach base in 12 consecutive plate appearances during a single postseason.

Muncy had a single and three walks in his first four plate appearances in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against the New York Mets on Thursday night. The streak ended when he struck out against Danny Young in the eighth.

Muncy’s streak included two singles, two homers and eight walks.

The 34-year-old, a two-time All-Star, hit .232 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs during the season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content