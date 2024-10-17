Police investigate Officer Involved Shooting in Banning
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in the city of Banning.
The Sheriff Department says that the Force Investigations Detail is investigating a crime scene located near San Gorgonio Avenue and Lincoln Street in Banning. They say no other details are being released at this time, but Banning Police will provide more updates to the media about the shooting later today.
This is a developing story, check back later for updates.