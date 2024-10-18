First County Flu Death reported in Coachella Valley 



The first flu death in Riverside County was reported Friday and the victim lived in the Coachella Valley. According to a release from Riverside County Health, an elderly man from eastern Coachella Valley has been reported as the first individual in Riverside County to die from flu-associated causes for the 2024-25 flu season. Flu season typically runs from October to April.

Officials did not release the exact city or when the man actually died, but did state that the death occurred earlier this month.

The death underscores the importance of taking protective measures as flu season gets underway, said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung.

“Now is the time to be aware of the dangers that influenza can present to our communities and do what we can to reduce the risk of getting or spreading the flu to others,” he said.

Leung notes one of the most important layers of protection against influenza is to get vaccinated, adding that everyone over 6 months of age should receive the flu vaccine.

In addition to vaccination, the public is encouraged to take the following steps to protect themselves and others against flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Wash hands thoroughly and frequently

Cover coughs and sneezes

Stay home from work or school when sick

Consider indoor masking

Disinfect frequently used surfaces

Vaccination clinics can be found at https://www.ruhealth.org/public-health/immunization-program